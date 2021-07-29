Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.

Shares of EEFT traded up $6.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.99. 18,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,193. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -531.68 and a beta of 1.64.

EEFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.36.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

