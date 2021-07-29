Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Gap Down to $9.29

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.29, but opened at $9.00. Evelo Biosciences shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 4,291 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on EVLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $520.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.17.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

