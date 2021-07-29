Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVRC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.65. 11,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,053. Evercel has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.97.

Get Evercel alerts:

Evercel Company Profile

Evercel, Inc is a holding company that oversees and manages its subsidiary companies and portfolio investments. The firm provides multi-technology supply-chain printing solutions through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Evercel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evercel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.