EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Trading 3.3% Higher

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) shares rose 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 18.09 and last traded at 18.08. Approximately 8,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 609,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at 17.51.

EVCM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverCommerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 22.15.

In other news, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey purchased 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 49,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately 299,999. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa M. Sterling acquired 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 99,994.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately 349,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

