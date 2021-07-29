Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share.

RE traded up $3.91 on Thursday, reaching $247.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,023. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $193.02 and a fifty-two week high of $281.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.11%.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.00.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

