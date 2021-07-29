Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

Get Evogene alerts:

Shares of Evogene stock opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $75.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.28. Evogene has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $10.24.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a negative net margin of 1,829.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Evogene will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Evogene during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Evogene during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Evogene during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Evogene during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evogene by 23.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evogene (EVGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.