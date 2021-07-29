Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.40. Evolving Systems shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 42,696 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Evolving Systems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolving Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Evolving Systems by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 223,079 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Evolving Systems by 443.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 44,543 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Evolving Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

About Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

