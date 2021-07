EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 633.60 ($8.28). EVRAZ shares last traded at GBX 629.80 ($8.23), with a volume of 1,678,346 shares.

The company has a market cap of £9.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,911.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 535.22.

EVRAZ Company Profile (LON:EVR)

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.