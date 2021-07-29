Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI) Short Interest Update

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS EXHI remained flat at $$1.18 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,672. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.68. Exlites Holdings International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $2.00.
Exlites Holdings International Company Profile
