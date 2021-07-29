Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI) Short Interest Update

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXHI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EXHI remained flat at $$1.18 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,672. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.68. Exlites Holdings International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

Exlites Holdings International Company Profile

Exlites Holdings International, Inc engages in the medical supply business. It provides medical supplies to hospitals, home health agencies, assisted living facilities, and wellness centers. The company was founded on April 26, 1979 and is headquartered in Hudson, FL.

