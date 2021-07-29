Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.130-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $250 million-$265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $255.75 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.50.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,782,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,626. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 2.02. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 7,200 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $155,625.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,321.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,317 shares of company stock worth $724,876 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.