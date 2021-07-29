Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.130-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $250 million-$265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $255.75 million.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.50.
Shares of NASDAQ EXTR traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,782,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,626. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 2.02. Extreme Networks has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
In other news, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 7,200 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $155,625.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,321.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,317 shares of company stock worth $724,876 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.
About Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
