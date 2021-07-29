F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stephens currently has a $11.47 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.50.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of F.N.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.87.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $11.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 17.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 66,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 15.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,105,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,044,000 after buying an additional 150,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.6% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,037,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,872,000 after buying an additional 89,222 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

