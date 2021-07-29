Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Facebook were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $13.66 on Thursday, hitting $359.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,689,670. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.35. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.00 and a 1 year high of $377.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total transaction of $15,910,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,402,070 shares of company stock valued at $807,269,557. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

