Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $14.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $358.32. 32,210,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,796,930. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $377.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $342.14.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.02.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.39, for a total value of $22,194,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,402,320 shares of company stock worth $807,362,535 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Facebook stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 958 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

