Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $425.00 at JMP Securities

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $395.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $373.28 on Thursday. Facebook has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $377.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.35.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. On average, analysts predict that Facebook will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.39, for a total value of $22,194,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total value of $84,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,402,070 shares of company stock valued at $807,269,557 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

