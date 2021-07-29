Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

Shares of NYSE FTCH traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,733,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,493,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 3.31. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.14.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 3.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,172,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,417,000 after buying an additional 477,362 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Farfetch by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,681,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616,770 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Farfetch by 97.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,190,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,599 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Farfetch during the first quarter worth about $251,804,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Farfetch by 15.9% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 4,379,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,196,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

