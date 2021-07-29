Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 14.41%.

Farmers National Banc stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 994 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,535. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.96. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 28.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

