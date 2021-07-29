FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 4.07%.

Shares of NASDAQ FARO traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.40. 77,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,622. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.09. FARO Technologies has a 1-year low of $54.89 and a 1-year high of $97.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FARO. Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

