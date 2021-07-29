Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.05

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $55.05 and last traded at $54.77, with a volume of 55920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.02.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Fastenal alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,009,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $143,831,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,395 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 33.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,923,000 after purchasing an additional 842,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,413,000 after purchasing an additional 792,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.