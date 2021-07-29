FDM Group (Holdings) plc Announces Dividend of GBX 15 (LON:FDM)

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

FDM Group stock opened at GBX 1,161.60 ($15.18) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,027.38. FDM Group has a twelve month low of GBX 873.47 ($11.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,208 ($15.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.49.

FDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of FDM Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of FDM Group from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other FDM Group news, insider Sheila Flavell purchased 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 981 ($12.82) per share, with a total value of £124,096.50 ($162,132.87).

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.

