Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCBB:FETM) Declares Dividend of $0.32

Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCBB:FETM) declared a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.
The company has a market cap of $104.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.78. Fentura Financial has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $20.65.
