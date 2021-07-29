FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the June 30th total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México stock remained flat at $$1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.22.

Get FIBRA Macquarie México alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded FIBRA Macquarie México from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

FIBRA Macquarie MÃ©xico (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversiÃ³n en bienes raÃ­ces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.