Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.96.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSZ shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

FSZ stock traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.00. 136,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,213. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of C$9.31 and a 52-week high of C$11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.68. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.39.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$165.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$166.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 1.4659874 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 777.78%.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

