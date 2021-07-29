Financial Contrast: Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) vs. Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE)

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) and Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Central Puerto and Hawaiian Electric Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Puerto 0 0 0 0 N/A Hawaiian Electric Industries 2 2 0 0 1.50

Hawaiian Electric Industries has a consensus target price of $37.75, indicating a potential downside of 13.71%. Given Hawaiian Electric Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hawaiian Electric Industries is more favorable than Central Puerto.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Central Puerto and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Puerto $539.50 million 0.71 $97.86 million $0.65 3.88 Hawaiian Electric Industries $2.58 billion 1.85 $199.71 million $1.81 24.17

Hawaiian Electric Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Central Puerto. Central Puerto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hawaiian Electric Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Central Puerto and Hawaiian Electric Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Puerto 16.83% 7.19% 3.86% Hawaiian Electric Industries 9.06% 9.63% 1.50%

Risk & Volatility

Central Puerto has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawaiian Electric Industries has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of Central Puerto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hawaiian Electric Industries beats Central Puerto on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto S.A. generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,709 MW. Central Puerto S.A. was founded in 1989 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other biofuels. This segment serves suburban communities, resorts, the United States armed forces installations, and agricultural operations. The Bank segment operates a community bank that offers banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses, including savings and checking accounts; and loans comprising residential and commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction and development, multifamily residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial loans. This segment operates 42 branches, including 29 branches in Oahu, 6 branches in Maui, 4 branches in Hawaii, 2 branches in Kauai, and 1 branch in Molokai. The Other segment invests in non-regulated renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure in the State of Hawaii. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

