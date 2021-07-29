FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units’ Quiet Period Set To End on August 3rd (OTCMKTS:FTVIU)

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units’ (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, August 3rd. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units had issued 22,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of FTVIU stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $11.12.

