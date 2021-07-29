First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the bank on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

First Commonwealth Financial has raised its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

FCF stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.14. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

In related news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.