First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lowered its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,361 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 34,720 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 223,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Shares of FCF stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.14. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $15.69.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FCF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

In related news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.