First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 30.14%.

NASDAQ:FCBC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.00. 268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,318. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.59. First Community Bankshares has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

