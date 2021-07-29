First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $54.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

FFIN stock opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $1,031,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,248.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,673. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

