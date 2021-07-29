First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.71. First Interstate BancSystem posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Interstate BancSystem.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 9.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FIBK shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of FIBK stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.83. 3,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,546. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.81. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 46.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,603,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,816,000 after purchasing an additional 59,173 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

