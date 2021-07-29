First State Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FSTF) Short Interest Update

First State Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FSTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the June 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FSTF remained flat at $$0.30 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,059. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.26. First State Financial has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.57.

About First State Financial

First State Financial Corp. engages in the provision of community-oriented commercial and retail banking services. The company was founded on August 13, 1997 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

