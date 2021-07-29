First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the June 30th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.40. 27,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,846. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.96. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $57.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 235.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 239,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 168,022 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 82,565 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 418.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 48,449 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 639.3% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 48,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 41,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choice Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,616,000.

