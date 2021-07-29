First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Up 290.8% in July

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, an increase of 290.8% from the June 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $$59.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,636. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.96.

