First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF by 406.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period.

HSMV opened at $32.84 on Thursday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.61.

