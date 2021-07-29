FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.17.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of FSV stock opened at $187.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. FirstService has a 12 month low of $112.68 and a 12 month high of $189.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.21.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstService will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in FirstService by 3.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,641,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,216,000 after purchasing an additional 62,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in FirstService by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,634,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,738,000 after purchasing an additional 251,525 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in FirstService by 1.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,623,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in FirstService by 11.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,388,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,698,000 after purchasing an additional 146,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 0.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,879,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.