Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FISV stock opened at $113.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.70. The firm has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 88.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

