Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.50-5.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.45. Fiserv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.500-$5.600 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday. Truist downgraded Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.32.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $114.46. 152,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,481,074. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.70. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders have sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,735,500 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

