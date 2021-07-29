Fision Co. (OTCMKTS:FSSN) Short Interest Update

Fision Co. (OTCMKTS:FSSN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 1,033.3% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 519,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FSSN traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 231,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,395. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03. Fision has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

Fision Company Profile

Fision Corporation, through its subsidiary, Fision Holdings, Inc, operates as an Internet platform technology company that provides proprietary cloud-based software solutions to automate the marketing functions and activities of its customers. Its Fision marketing software collects, stores, prioritizes, organizes, streamlines, integrates, and distributes various digital marketing assets of its customers, including videos, images, logos and other brand materials, presentations, social media content, and other material marketing assets.

