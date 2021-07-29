Fision Co. (OTCMKTS:FSSN) Short Interest Update

Fision Co. (OTCMKTS:FSSN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 1,033.3% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 519,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of FSSN traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 231,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,395. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03. Fision has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.09.
Fision Company Profile
