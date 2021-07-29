Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues Earnings Results

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

FIVN opened at $196.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.45 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. Five9 has a 12 month low of $107.98 and a 12 month high of $201.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Colliers Securities lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.47.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total transaction of $2,334,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,954,098.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,313 shares of company stock worth $22,831,306. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

