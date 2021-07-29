Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues Earnings Results

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.
FIVN opened at $196.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.45 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. Five9 has a 12 month low of $107.98 and a 12 month high of $201.75.
Several research analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Colliers Securities lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.47.
About Five9
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
