Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $213.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $230.00.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Craig Hallum lowered Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five9 currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.47.

FIVN opened at $196.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.45 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.57. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $107.98 and a fifty-two week high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,256 shares in the company, valued at $37,446,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $343,965.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,313 shares of company stock worth $22,831,306. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Five9 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 166.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 165.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Five9 by 45.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

