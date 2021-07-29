Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.80 EPS

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%.

FBC traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $45.97. 12,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,936. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FBC shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

