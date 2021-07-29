Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 26,804 Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $9,890,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,839,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,462,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,724,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,246,000.

OTCMKTS:BLTSU opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

