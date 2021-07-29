Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FTIVU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FTIVU) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,604 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTIVU. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV by 92.1% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 14,736 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV by 96.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 32,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at about $2,229,000.

Get Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FTIVU opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56. Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $14.20.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.