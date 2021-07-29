Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $280,000 in Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 88,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000.

Get Renaissance International IPO ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IPOS opened at $33.66 on Thursday. Renaissance International IPO ETF has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.