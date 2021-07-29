Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $341,000 in Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEGOU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEGOU. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,158,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,677,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,764,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,565,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Legato Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,039,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEGOU opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67. Legato Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $12.48.

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

