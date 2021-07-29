Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 3,897 Shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SEIX opened at $25.04 on Thursday. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.01.

