Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU)

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MIDU. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares by 3,985.7% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 22,240 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares by 34.9% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $98,000.

Shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $59.86 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $68.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.26.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU)

