Fluidigm Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,814 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,274% compared to the typical daily volume of 132 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fluidigm by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 652,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 126,111 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 886,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 323,567 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of FLDM stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92. Fluidigm has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.58.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 28.73% and a negative net margin of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fluidigm will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.