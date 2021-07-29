Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,529 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Forestar Group by 98.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Forestar Group by 33.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,418 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. 32.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOR. TheStreet cut shares of Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Forestar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Forestar Group stock opened at $20.63 on Thursday. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. The company sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

