FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. FormFactor updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.310-$0.390 EPS.

FORM traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.09. The stock had a trading volume of 576,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,716. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $52.39.

FORM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $314,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $520,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,481.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

