FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $49,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 99.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,440 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.80.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,143,581.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at $725,655.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,193,740 shares of company stock worth $295,603,005 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.63. 121,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,361,126. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.25. The firm has a market cap of $341.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.